BBC Sport - Alan Stubbs: Sacked St Mirren manager 'needed to get senior players onside'
'It is imperative a manager gets senior players onside' - Stewart
- From the section Scotland
Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart, ex-Rangers captain Lee McCulloch and former Celtic striker Scott McDonald reflect on Alan Stubbs' St Mirren exit on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired