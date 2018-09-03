BBC Sport - Scottish Premiership catch-up: Rodgers v Gerrard, Naismith treble, Devlin sees red
Watch: Scottish Premiership catch-up
- From the section Scotland
Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard go head-to-head in the first Old Firm derby of the season, Steven Naismith nets a hat-trick for high-flying Hearts and an early red card for Aberdeen's Michael Devlin.
Please note, only available to users in the UK
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired