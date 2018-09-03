BBC Sport - Watch: Olivier Ntcham scores Old Firm derby winner for Celtic
Watch: Ntcham scores Old Firm winner
- From the section Scotland
Olivier Ntcham finishes off a swift counter-attacking move by Celtic to settle the Old Firm derby against Rangers.
Visiting manager Steven Gerrard was upset that a foul wasn't given at the start of the move, saying his side had been "done by a refereeing decision".
Please note, only available to users in the UK
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired