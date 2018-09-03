BBC Sport - Watch: Olivier Ntcham scores Old Firm derby winner for Celtic

Watch: Ntcham scores Old Firm winner

Olivier Ntcham finishes off a swift counter-attacking move by Celtic to settle the Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Visiting manager Steven Gerrard was upset that a foul wasn't given at the start of the move, saying his side had been "done by a refereeing decision".

Please note, only available to users in the UK

Top videos

Video

Watch: Ntcham scores Old Firm winner

Video

Watch: Rodgers v Gerrard in 60 seconds

Video

'Cook retirement sad day for English cricket'

Video

Highlights: England win fourth Test to wrap up series

Video

Sven, a Thai Prime Minister & 8-1 defeats: Man City 10 years on

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Rangers

Video

Spurs need to win when playing poorly - Jenas

Video

Rashford is a naive boy - Mourinho

Video

Curran takes final wicket as England secure series

Video

Watch: Scottish Premiership catch-up

Video

'Must be the money!' The NFL Show is back

Video

Match of the Day

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired