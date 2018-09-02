BBC Sport - Watch: Steven Naismith scores Hearts hat-trick
Watch: Steven Naismith scores Hearts hat-trick
- From the section Scotland
Steven Naismith hit a hat-trick as Hearts hold onto top spot in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
Naismith scores hat-trick as Hearts beat St Mirren
Please note, only available to users in the UK
