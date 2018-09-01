BBC Sport - Celtic v Rangers: Steven Thompson and Scott McDonald
Watch: Thompson & McDonald's Old Firm memories
- From the section Scotland
Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson and Celtic forward Scott McDonald look back at their biggest moments in Old Firm games.
Celtic host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership at noon on Sunday.
