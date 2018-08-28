BBC Sport - SWPL: Motherwell clinch promotion, Hibs hammer Celtic

Watch: Motherwell Ladies clinch promotion as Hibs hammer Celtic

In the Scottish Women's Premier League, Motherwell clinched promotion, while the title fight in the top flight is going down to the wire with just five games to go.

Hibernian hammered Celtic 7-2, but Glasgow City remain top on goal difference after a 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical.

Top videos

Video

Watch: Motherwell Ladies clinch promotion as Hibs hammer Celtic

Video

So Man Utd fans... How are you feeling after Spurs loss?

Video

'Respect! Respect! Respect!' - Mourinho walks out of news conference

Video

Nominate your Get Inspired Unsung Hero 2018 today

Video

Pochettino proud of 'massive' Spurs win

Video

Highlights: Century for Lee as Stars win Super League final

Video

Mourinho 'frustrated' with lack of Man Utd efficiency

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Brilliant diving catch removes Taylor for 'crucial wicket'

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired