BBC Sport - SWPL: Motherwell clinch promotion, Hibs hammer Celtic
Watch: Motherwell Ladies clinch promotion as Hibs hammer Celtic
Scotland
In the Scottish Women's Premier League, Motherwell clinched promotion, while the title fight in the top flight is going down to the wire with just five games to go.
Hibernian hammered Celtic 7-2, but Glasgow City remain top on goal difference after a 4-1 win over Hamilton Academical.
