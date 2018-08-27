BBC Sport - Premiership catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines on and off the park
Weekend catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines
- From the section Scotland
Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Motherwell captain Peter Hartley made headlines on and off the park over the weekend.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired