BBC Sport - Premiership catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines on and off the park

Weekend catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata and Motherwell captain Peter Hartley made headlines on and off the park over the weekend.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

Top videos

Video

Weekend catch-up: Boyata & Hartley hog the headlines

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Motherwell 3-3 Rangers

Video

KSI v Logan Paul: The biggest fight of 2018 so far?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Players absent through injury, not 'bust-up' - Benitez

Video

Fans mob Dragons as they take Challenge Cup back to France

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Accies

Video

Newcastle formation 'surprised' Sarri

Video

Palace didn't deserve to lose - Hodgson

Video

Catalans beat Warrington to win first ever Challenge Cup

Video

D'Oliveira's four wickets help Worcestershire to first Finals Day

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired