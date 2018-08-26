BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Accies
- From the section Scotland
Dedryck Boyata scores on his return to the Celtic team and earns his side the three points against Hamilton. Commentary by Rob MacLean.
READ MORE: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Please note, only available to users in the UK
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired