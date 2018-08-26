BBC Sport - Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Accies

Dedryck Boyata scores on his return to the Celtic team and earns his side the three points against Hamilton. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

READ MORE: Celtic 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Please note, only available to users in the UK

