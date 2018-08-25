Newtonmore top Premiership as reserves win Sutherland Cup

Newtonmore's reserves battled to an extra-time Sutherland Cup final win over Kingussie

Newtonmore's first team top shinty's Marine Harvest Premiership by four points after beating Caberfeidh 5-0, as their reserves won the Sutherland Cup.

More's second-string beat local rivals Kingussie 5-2 after extra time in the sport's reserve-team championship.

Kingussie's firsts lost 2-1 away to second-placed Lovat in the league.

Premiership champions Kinlochsiel and Kyles drew 3-3 to lose ground on the leaders while Oban Camanachd hammered Lochaber 6-2.

At the Eilan, More's Glen MacKintosh bagged a first-half double, followed by goals from Fraser MacKintosh, Evan Menzies and Ewen Fraser to secure an easy win over the Cabers.

Callum Stewart scored four goals, the last of them in extra time, for More's second string to secure the Sutherland Cup on Kingusse's pitch at the Dell.

Greg Matheson bagged both Lovat goals in their victory over Kingussie, with Ruaraidh Anderson on target for the visitors.

Kyles and Shiel drop to third and fifth place respectively after their draw, while Oban Camanachd climb to fourth with their thumping of Lochaber.

Kilmallie are all-but crowned National Division champions after a 4-0 home win over Fort William left them three points clear in top spot with a game in hand over Inveraray.

The other National Division game between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Oban Celtic was abandoned by referee Robert Baxter with Mid Argyll winning 3-0 after an Oban player refused to leave the field on being sent off.