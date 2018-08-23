BBC Sport - Peter Hartley: Fabio Cardoso broken nose 'fun to watch'

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley says it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose in a game between the two clubs last season.

