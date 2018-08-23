BBC Sport - Peter Hartley: Fabio Cardoso broken nose 'fun to watch'
Hartley: Cardoso broken nose 'fun to watch'
- From the section Scotland
Motherwell captain Peter Hartley says it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose in a game between the two clubs last season.
READ MORE: Peter Hartley - Motherwell 'won't show much respect' to Rangers
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired