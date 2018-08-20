BBC Sport - Bill Shankly's home village Glenbuck seeks Scottish Football Hall of Fame place

Shankly's Glenbuck seeks recognition

The nominations for this year's inductees into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame are now all in.

Previously, managers and players have been recognised - but could a Scottish village be given the honour this year? Jane Lewis speaks to Glenbuck locals and Bill Shankly's niece, Barbara Alexander.

Top videos

Video

Shankly's Glenbuck seeks recognition

Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Crystanbul', Gerrard's farewell & cursing Klopp: Can Palace upset Liverpool again?

Video

Man Utd didn't have right attitude - Pogba

Video

'After what seems an eternity England take a wicket'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'That was painful' - Bairstow fractures finger

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cincinnati win a special moment - Djokovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

India in complete control as England collapse on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Root caught by Rahul - did the umpire get it right?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Too many Man Utd players didn't give their all - and that's a problem'

Video

Man Utd punished for incredible mistakes - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired