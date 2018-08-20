BBC Sport - Bill Shankly's home village Glenbuck seeks Scottish Football Hall of Fame place
Shankly's Glenbuck seeks recognition
- From the section Scotland
The nominations for this year's inductees into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame are now all in.
Previously, managers and players have been recognised - but could a Scottish village be given the honour this year? Jane Lewis speaks to Glenbuck locals and Bill Shankly's niece, Barbara Alexander.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired