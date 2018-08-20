After previous attempts to form a football side, Isle of Arran Amateur Football Club have finally been given the go-ahead to play in a mainland league.

The Firth of Clyde island side have won two out of two matches so far in the Ayrshire Sunday Amateur Football Association league group C - scoring 16 goals and conceding none.

Alan Murray led the bid to form the side and the new club's badge features the Gaelic phrase 'na leig às gu bràth', which means 'never give up'.