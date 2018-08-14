BBC Sport - Champions League: Glasgow City score late to reach last 32

Goals: Glasgow City 2-0 GKS Gornik Leczna

Sam Kerr's late goal against Polish champions Gornik Leczna sends Glasgow City into the last 32 of the Champions League. Commentary by Callum Paterson.

Footage courtesy of Glasgow City TV

