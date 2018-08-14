BBC Sport - Champions League: Glasgow City score late to reach last 32
Goals: Glasgow City 2-0 GKS Gornik Leczna
- From the section Scotland
Sam Kerr's late goal against Polish champions Gornik Leczna sends Glasgow City into the last 32 of the Champions League. Commentary by Callum Paterson.
Footage courtesy of Glasgow City TV
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired