BBC Sport - Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Celtic
Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Celtic
- From the section Scotland
Kyle Lafferty's second half strike gives Hearts the win over Celtic hands them top spot early in the Premeirship campaign. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
READ MORE: Heart of Midlothian 1-0 Celtic
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired