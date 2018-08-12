BBC Sport - Highlights: Livingston 0-0 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Livingston 0-0 Kilmarnock
Livingston gain their first point since promotion back to the top flight with a goalless draw at home to Kilmarnock. Commentary by Alasdair Lamont.
