BBC Sport - Highlights: Motherwell 0-1 Hamilton Academical
Highlights: Motherwell 0-1 Hamilton
- From the section Scotland
A stunning goal from Steven Boyd settles the Lanarkshire Derby in Hamilton Accies' favour at Fir Park. Commentary by John Barnes.
READ MORE: Motherwell 0-1 Hamilton Academical
