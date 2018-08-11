BBC Sport - Highlights: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve

Highlights: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve

Glasgow City put seven goals past Georgians FC Martve in the second of their Women's Champions League group games.

A win by two goals on Monday against Polish champions GKS Gornik Leczna will see City top the group and reach the last 32.

READ MORE: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve

Commentary by Stephen Bark. Footage courtesy of Glasgow City TV.

