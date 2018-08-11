BBC Sport - Highlights: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve
Highlights: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve
Glasgow City put seven goals past Georgians FC Martve in the second of their Women's Champions League group games.
A win by two goals on Monday against Polish champions GKS Gornik Leczna will see City top the group and reach the last 32.
Commentary by Stephen Bark. Footage courtesy of Glasgow City TV.
