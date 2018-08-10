In changing rooms around the country, players are preparing for the challenges of the weekend. The daily rigours and routines of football dominate their working lives for years on end.

But, for hundreds this summer, when most return to training and then competitive action, there is a threat this will all come to an end.

One of those is Gary Irvine - formerly of St Johnstone, Dundee and St Mirren - now, at 33, on the lookout for a new club.