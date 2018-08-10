BBC Sport - Jamie and Scott McCowan keep boccia rivalry in the family

McCowan brothers' boccia rivalry

Paralympians Jamie and Scott McCowan are brothers, team-mates and rivals, competing in Great Britain's BC3 boccia team.

Their parents, Gary and Linda, are their ramp assistants and are therefore also rivals in the petanque-style target game.

The brothers spoke to BBC Scotland before the Boccia World Championships in Liverpool from 12-18 August, when Jamie will be competing and Scott will be commentating.

