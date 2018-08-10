BBC Sport - Watch: Emilio Izaguirre in action for Celtic

Watch: Izaguirre in action for Celtic

Emilio Izaguirre has re-joined Celtic, one year after his departure.

The left-back signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha after seven years in Glasgow during which he made nearly 200 appearances and won 10 major honours.

Celtic have handed the Honduras international a one-year contract.

