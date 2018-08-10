BBC Sport - Watch: Emilio Izaguirre in action for Celtic
Watch: Izaguirre in action for Celtic
- From the section Scotland
Emilio Izaguirre has re-joined Celtic, one year after his departure.
The left-back signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha after seven years in Glasgow during which he made nearly 200 appearances and won 10 major honours.
Celtic have handed the Honduras international a one-year contract.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired