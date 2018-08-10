BBC Sport - Amateur international Hazel MacGarvie attempts to get a hole in one in two hours
WATCH: Can international golfer MacGarvie get hole in one in two hours?
Former Scottish girls' champion and current Scottish amateur international Hazel MacGarvie was challenged to get a hole in one in two hours at the Portland Course in Royal Troon.
