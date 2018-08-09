BBC Sport - Highlights: Hibernian 0-0 Molde
Highlights: Hibernian 0-0 Molde
- From the section Scotland
Hibernian have to settle for a goalless draw with Norwegians Molde in their first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie. Commentary by Rob MacLean, Michael Stewart and Peter Houston.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
