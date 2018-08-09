BBC Sport - SWPL highlights: Harrison's Hibs cracker, Glasgow Girls hit seven
SWPL highlights: Harrison's Hibs cracker
- From the section Scotland
Abi Harrison scores a cracker as Hibs hold onto top spot, while Glasgow Girls score seven in the SWPL 2.
READ MORE: Glasgow City beaten by Anderlecht in Champions League opener
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired