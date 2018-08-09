BBC Sport - SWPL highlights: Harrison's Hibs cracker, Glasgow Girls hit seven

SWPL highlights: Harrison's Hibs cracker

Abi Harrison scores a cracker as Hibs hold onto top spot, while Glasgow Girls score seven in the SWPL 2.

READ MORE: Glasgow City beaten by Anderlecht in Champions League opener

