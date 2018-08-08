BBC Sport - Champions League qualifying round highlights: Glasgow City 1-2 Anderlecht
Highlights: Glasgow City 1-2 Anderlecht
Leanne Ross' penalty miss proves crucial as Glasgow City lose 2-1 to Anderlecht in their opening Champions League qualifying group game. Commentary by Callum Paterson.
Footage courtesy of Glasgow City
