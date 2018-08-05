BBC Sport - Highlights: Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers
Highlights: Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers
Scotland
Steven Gerrard is denied a Rangers win in his first Premiership game as boss ends as Aberdeen's Bruce Anderson scores late. Commentary by Liam McLeod.
