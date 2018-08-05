BBC Sport - Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone
Highlights: Kilmarnock 2-0 St Johnstone
- From the section Scotland
A goalkeeping blunder and a fantastic strike give Kilmarnock maximum points against a plodding St Johnstone at Rugby Park.
Commentary from John Barnes. Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Kilmarnock ease past toothless Saints
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired