BBC Sport - Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee
Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee
- From the section Scotland
St Mirren begin life back in the top flight with a win after Danny Mullen profits from Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton's mistake.
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
READ MORE: McCann rues keeper error as St Mirren beat Dundee
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired