BBC Sport - Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee

Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee

St Mirren begin life back in the top flight with a win after Danny Mullen profits from Dundee goalkeeper Jack Hamilton's mistake.

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

READ MORE: McCann rues keeper error as St Mirren beat Dundee

Top videos

Video

Highlights: St Mirren 2-1 Dundee

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City

Video

Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Ireland thrashed in World Cup final

  • From the section Hockey
Video

'If the cameraman jumps that might fall in'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Chelsea looked like they were tired'

Video

'Third time lucky' - Davies delighted to win Euro gold

Video

Highlights: Warrington Wolves 48-12 Leeds Rhinos

Video

Highlights: 'This is unbelievable!' Catalans Dragons stun St Helens

Video

Festivals, mini golf & flossing - Daley explores Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

Kenny delighted with gold, despite 'mum guilt'

Video

Scott powers to 100m freestyle silver

Video

Watch the moment England's Hall wins Women's British Open

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired