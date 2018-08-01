BBC Sport - Scotland's Ali Crawford is taking on the world's best at the CrossFit Games
Meet the Scottish female competing with the world's best at the CrossFit Games
- From the section Scotland
Ali Crawford from East Kilbride is the first Scottish female to qualify for CrossFit Games Masters, where only the world's top 20 compete. Now Ali is in Madison, Wisconsin as the event gets under way.
