BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Bragging rights up for grabs, says Ross Murdoch
Bragging rights up for grabs - Murdoch
- From the section Scotland
Swimmer Ross Murdoch says there are "bragging rights up for grabs" as he, rower Karen Bennett and cyclist Katie Archibald tell BBC Sport Scotland's Jane Lewis what they expect from the European Championships.
