European Championships 2018: 47 Scots aiming for medals across seven sports

Four years ago today, Glasgow was in the midst of hosting the Commonwealth Games. Now the city is preparing to stage another major sporting event.

The inaugural European Championships spans seven sports, with six taking place in Scotland and the athletics being held in Berlin.

Athletics, aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon have always had their own European championships, but these sports have come together, along with a team golf event, to create a new multi-sport event over 11 days.

Tollcross will host the swimming, with the synchronised swimming at Scotstoun, while the Hydro is the place to see the gymnastics.

Track, road cycling and BMX will also take place in Glasgow, with mountain biking at Cathkin Braes on the outskirts, overlooking the city.

Open water swimming is in Loch Lomond, with Strathclyde Park hosting rowing and triathlon. The diving is across the country in Edinburgh at the Commonwealth Pool.

Gleneagles' iconic Centenary Course will host a new golf team event, including a mixed competition.

Around 4500 athletes are competing in 188 medal events and there is plenty of home interest in the British team, with 47 Scots involved.

Scotland's Katie Archibald already has 12 European medals, including 10 golds

Ten Scots are in the swimming team, including the star of April's Commonwealth Games, Duncan Scott. Hannah Miley and Ross Murdoch, who are returning to the pool where they shone during Glasgow 2014.

Commonwealth champion Grace Reid and James Heatly, a bronze medallist from the Gold Coast, will compete in the diving and hope to add European medals to their success in Australia this year.

Seven Scots have made the British rowing team, including Karen Bennette, who is eyeing gold and the defence of the women's eight title.

Six Scots will compete at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome. Among them is Olympic champion Katie Archibald, who already has impressive collection of 10 gold medals at European level.

She is joined by her brother, John, two-time world silver medallist Jack Carlin and Commonwealth silver medallist Neah Evans.

The largest Scottish contingent can be found in Germany, with 17 Scots included in the athletics squad, some with high hopes of medals.

Laura Muir will be looking to add an outdoor medal to the 1500m gold she won in the indoor equivalent last year in Belgrade.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Jake Wightman also runs over 1500m.

Eilidh Doyle, who will compete in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, looks to be returning to good form after missing the British Championships through injury.

Connor Syme and Liam Johnston were late call-ups to the British golf team after compatriot Richie Ramsay

A concert in Glasgow's George Square marks the championships' official opening before the sporting action gets under way on Thursday.

Grant Ferguson will compete in the mountain biking at Glasgow 2018

Scottish competitors in the GB European Championships team

Cycling: Grant Ferguson (MTB), Katie Archibald, John Archibald, Neah Evans, Jack Carlin

Triathlon: Marc Austin, Beth Potter

Swimming: Duncan Scott, Kathleen Dawson, Lucy Hope, Craig McNally, Craig McLean, Hannah Miley, Stephen Milne, Ross Murdoch, Mark Szaranek, Cassie Wild

Diving: Grace Reid, James Heatly

Golf: Catriona Matthew, Michele Thomson, Connor Syme, Liam Johnston

Gymnastics: Pavel Karnejenko (junior, artistic)

Rowing: Harry Leask (double sculls), Alan Sinclair (men's eight), Rowan McKellar (women's pair), Katherine Douglas (women's eight), Karen Bennett (women's eight), Melissa Wilson (quadruple sculls)

Athletics: Jemma Reekie (1500m), Beth Dobbin (200m), Chris O'Hare (1500m), Jake Wightman (1500m), Laura Muir (1500m), David Smith (high jump), Allan Smith (high jump), Nikki Manson (high jump), Chris Bennett (hammer), Kirsty Law (discus), Eilidh Doyle (400m hurdles and 4x400m relay) Kirsten McAslan (400m hurdles and 4x400m relay), Steph Twell (5000m), Eilish McColgan (5000m), Lynsey Sharp (800m), Guy Learmonth (800m), Zoey Clark (4x400 relay)