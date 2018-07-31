BBC Sport - Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?
Esports at the Olympics - could it happen?
- From the section Scotland
Esports, or gaming, is a distraction many parent wish their kids would live without. But, according to some supporters in Scotland, a healthy body and mind are vital for top players and the International Olympic Committee are giving it their consideration.
Could it happen? Should it happen?
BBC Scotland's Rhona McLeod talks to E-racer Josh Martin and sportspeople, including Olympians Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Katherine Grainger and Duncan Scott.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired