BBC Sport - Eddie Wolecki Black: New Celtic Women head coach is defying doubters

'Celtic have looked past my walking stick'

"People think someone with a walking stick can't be a manager, but I've proved them wrong."

New Celtic Women's head coach Eddie Wolecki Black is determined to bring success to the club after battling back from a brain haemorrhage.

Top videos

Video

'Celtic have looked past my walking stick'

Video

Stokes shines as England win 'crazy' match

Video

'What a win!' - England win first Test by 31 runs

Video

England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

England stayed calm & reaped rewards - Root

Video

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Video

'That is the moment!' - Stokes gets Kohli

Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

'Oh Jimmy, Jimmy' - Anderson makes early breakthrough

Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired