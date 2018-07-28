BBC Sport - Eddie Wolecki Black: New Celtic Women head coach is defying doubters
'Celtic have looked past my walking stick'
- From the section Scotland
"People think someone with a walking stick can't be a manager, but I've proved them wrong."
New Celtic Women's head coach Eddie Wolecki Black is determined to bring success to the club after battling back from a brain haemorrhage.
