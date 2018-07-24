BBC Sport - Celtic ready for Rosenborg test - Rodgers

Celtic ready for Rosenborg test - Rodgers

Celtic will need "patience" and "speed" to overcome Rosenborg in the second round of Champions League qualifying, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

"They are talented. We expect them to play the same style," said Rodgers.

"It's always going to be a test. Defensively, they are very compact, well organised, they don't give you much space between the lines and they play with good width.

Top videos

Video

Celtic ready for Rosenborg test - Rodgers

Video

Holland wins triathlon gold as GB claim four of top five

Video

Watch: Kohler-Cadmore fires Yorkshire to victory over Bears

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Diamonds implode chasing Thunder's 135 target

Video

Harry Potter star Watson reveals love of hockey in surprise school visit

Audio

Cricket's Greatest Hat-Tricks?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'My disability doesn't mean inability'

Video

Sir Alex Ferguson's thank you message after surgery

Video

Watch: Richardson's 'miraculous' 54m penalty

Video

Middlesex bowlers hit back to beat Hampshire

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired