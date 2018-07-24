BBC Sport - Celtic ready for Rosenborg test - Rodgers
Celtic ready for Rosenborg test - Rodgers
Scotland
Celtic will need "patience" and "speed" to overcome Rosenborg in the second round of Champions League qualifying, says manager Brendan Rodgers.
"They are talented. We expect them to play the same style," said Rodgers.
"It's always going to be a test. Defensively, they are very compact, well organised, they don't give you much space between the lines and they play with good width.
