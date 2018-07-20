BBC Sport - Derek McInnes: Adam Rooney gave Aberdeen 'brilliant value'
Rooney gave Aberdeen 'brilliant value'
- From the section Scotland
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes paid tribute to striker Adam Rooney, who has opted to move to English fifth tier side Salford City.
McInnes said Rooney gave the club 'brilliant value' after scoring 88 times in four and a half years at Pittodrie.
