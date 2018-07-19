Rangers: Ibrox club contact Police Scotland over racist abuse footage

By Chris McLaughlin

BBC Scotland

Rangers fans in Skopje
Rangers drew the second leg 0-0 in Macedonia to advance 2-0 on aggregate

Rangers have contacted Police Scotland after footage emerged of a fan seeming to racially abuse a child before the club's Europa League tie in Macedonia.

The footage, which has been condemned by the club's fans on social media, ends with the man saying "white power" to a group of Macedonian children.

It was apparently filmed before the goalless first qualifying round second leg against Shkupi on Tuesday.

A statement said that Rangers "will take the appropriate steps".

It added: "This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Rangers have been in touch with Police Scotland."

Charity Show Racism the Red Card said they "are disgusted by the racism and dehumanisation" in the footage and asked anyone with information to get in touch.

