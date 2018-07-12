BBC Sport - Highlights: Hibernian 6-1 NSI Runavik

Highlights: Hibs 6-1 NSI Runavik

Hibernian begin their Europa League campaign in style, beating NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands at Easter Road. Commentary by Rob MacLean.

Match report: Hibernian 6-1 NSI Runavik

Please note, only available to users in the UK.

