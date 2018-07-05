BBC Sport - Watch skateboarders in action in Glasgow sunset

'Skateboarding is my passion'

With skateboarding set to make its first Olympics appearance at Tokyo 2020, BBC Scotland spent an evening with two Glasgow skaters.

For Andy White and Phil Wilson, the sport is just a way of life.

Check out BBC Get Inspired's skateboarding activity guide for information on how to get started on four wheels and a board.

