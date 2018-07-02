BBC Sport - Sunderland sign Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch.

Sunderland sign Dylan McGeouch

Sunderland have signed Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch after his departure from Hibernian.

McGeouch, 25, made 72 league appearances for Hibs after joining them from Celtic in August 2015

"The fans will like him because he's got a lot of quality," Black Cats boss Jack Ross told the club website.

Top videos

Video

Sunderland sign Dylan McGeouch

Video

Highlights: Brazil 2-0 Mexico

Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Neymar opens scoring as Brazil beat Mexico

Video

LeBron's best plays from 2017 NBA season

Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Spain pay penalty as Russia advance

Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe

  • From the section Tennis
Video

From Genk to the World Cup: The making of Belgium's De Bruyne

Video

Russia shock Spain: How Fabregas, players & fans reacted

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired