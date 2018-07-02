BBC Sport - Sunderland sign Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch.
Sunderland sign Dylan McGeouch
- From the section Scotland
Sunderland have signed Scotland midfielder Dylan McGeouch after his departure from Hibernian.
McGeouch, 25, made 72 league appearances for Hibs after joining them from Celtic in August 2015
"The fans will like him because he's got a lot of quality," Black Cats boss Jack Ross told the club website.
