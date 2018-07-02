BBC Sport - Everton are keen to sign Celtic's Kieran Tierney.
Everton interested in Celtic's Tierney
Everton are keen to sign Celtic's Kieran Tierney and are expected to make an approach to the Scottish champions over a possible transfer.
The 21-year-old defender is one of the players Everton have identified as new manager Marco Silva seeks to reshape his squad.
Everton are believed to be prepared to offer in the region of £25m for the Scotland international.
