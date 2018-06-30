Oban Camanachd lift Celtic Society Cup for first time since 2005

By Charles Bannerman

BBC Scotland at Taynuilt

Oban Camanachd celebrate winning the Celtic Society Cup
Oban Camanachd ended their 13-year wait to win the Celtic Society Cup

Oban Camanachd lifted the Celtic Society Cup for the first time since 2005, beating holders Kyles Athletic 2-0 in the final.

Playing in glorious weather on a lush Taynuilt pitch prepared by Camanachd's own Fraser Inglis, greenkeeper at the local golf club, Andrew MacCuish scored a first-half double which gave the Oban side the game's oldest trophy for the South Senior Championship.

The North semi-final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup will pit Lovat, who thumped Glenurquhart 5-0 in Kiltarlity, and Kinlochshiel, who edged Kingussie 1-0 at Balmacara, against one another.

Fort William boosted their promotion prospects in the National Division when they overwhelmed Beauly 6-0 at An Aird in the only senior league game on the card.

MacCuish was on target after 12 minutes when he picked up a corner and smashed the ball into the net from close range off the firm ground.

His second came just after the half-hour mark when he ran onto a cross ball at the left post.

Kyles pressed hard to get back into the game after the restart but soon found themselves a man down when Andrew King launched himself at MacCuish with both stick and body and received a red card.

Oban Camanachd v Kyles Athletic
Oban Camanachd last won the trophy in 2005

Vital to Camanachd's success were a number of saves from their young goalkeeper Cammy Sutherland, including one outstanding effort from a long-range Grant Irvine effort.

MacCuish said: "I don't know what to do. We are so used to being runners-up when we get to this situation, so it's unbelievable finally to get a result like that and taking the cup back to Oban. Fantastic."

Lovat's Duncan Davidson scored a double from long range, split by one from Graeme MacMillan. Marc MacLachlan completed the scoring in the final quarter with another double, including a bizarre effort which bounced into the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Finlay MacRae got the only goal of the other MacAulay tie for Kinlochshiel midway through the second half.

It was very much one-way traffic at Fort William where Jack Fraser broke the deadlock after just three minutes, Arran MacPhee added two more and Greig Kelly and JD MacMaster within a minute of each other brought the half-time score to 5-0. Lachie Shaw completed the rout without reply from Beauly.

Fort's victory leaves them just one point behind leaders Kilmallie who have a game in hand.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired