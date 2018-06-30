Oban Camanachd lift Celtic Society Cup for first time since 2005

Oban Camanachd ended their 13-year wait to win the Celtic Society Cup

Oban Camanachd lifted the Celtic Society Cup for the first time since 2005, beating holders Kyles Athletic 2-0 in the final.

Playing in glorious weather on a lush Taynuilt pitch prepared by Camanachd's own Fraser Inglis, greenkeeper at the local golf club, Andrew MacCuish scored a first-half double which gave the Oban side the game's oldest trophy for the South Senior Championship.

The North semi-final of the Artemis MacAulay Cup will pit Lovat, who thumped Glenurquhart 5-0 in Kiltarlity, and Kinlochshiel, who edged Kingussie 1-0 at Balmacara, against one another.

Fort William boosted their promotion prospects in the National Division when they overwhelmed Beauly 6-0 at An Aird in the only senior league game on the card.

MacCuish was on target after 12 minutes when he picked up a corner and smashed the ball into the net from close range off the firm ground.

His second came just after the half-hour mark when he ran onto a cross ball at the left post.

Kyles pressed hard to get back into the game after the restart but soon found themselves a man down when Andrew King launched himself at MacCuish with both stick and body and received a red card.

Vital to Camanachd's success were a number of saves from their young goalkeeper Cammy Sutherland, including one outstanding effort from a long-range Grant Irvine effort.

MacCuish said: "I don't know what to do. We are so used to being runners-up when we get to this situation, so it's unbelievable finally to get a result like that and taking the cup back to Oban. Fantastic."

Lovat's Duncan Davidson scored a double from long range, split by one from Graeme MacMillan. Marc MacLachlan completed the scoring in the final quarter with another double, including a bizarre effort which bounced into the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Finlay MacRae got the only goal of the other MacAulay tie for Kinlochshiel midway through the second half.

It was very much one-way traffic at Fort William where Jack Fraser broke the deadlock after just three minutes, Arran MacPhee added two more and Greig Kelly and JD MacMaster within a minute of each other brought the half-time score to 5-0. Lachie Shaw completed the rout without reply from Beauly.

Fort's victory leaves them just one point behind leaders Kilmallie who have a game in hand.