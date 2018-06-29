BBC Sport - Basketball World Cup 2019: GB's Kieron Achara eyes 'must-win' double
100-cap Achara eyes GB 'must-win' double
- From the section Scotland
Kieron Achara hopes to mark his 100th Great Britain cap by leading his team to victory in two "must win" World Cup qualifiers at Glasgow's Emirates Arena. Interview by Rhona MacLeod.
