BBC Sport - A new song for Southampton fans as Stuart Armstrong joins the club.

'His hair is fine, he scores belters all the time'

Southampton fans have a new song to sing after signing Stuart Armstrong from Celtic.

The club used the song created by Celtic fans on their Instagram account after completing a £7m for the midfielder.

He scored 28 goals in three seasons with Celtic, with 17 of those coming in his first season under Brendan Rodgers.

