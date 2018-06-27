BBC Sport - A new song for Southampton fans as Stuart Armstrong joins the club.
'His hair is fine, he scores belters all the time'
- From the section Scotland
Southampton fans have a new song to sing after signing Stuart Armstrong from Celtic.
The club used the song created by Celtic fans on their Instagram account after completing a £7m for the midfielder.
He scored 28 goals in three seasons with Celtic, with 17 of those coming in his first season under Brendan Rodgers.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired