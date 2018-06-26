European Championships tougher than Commonwealth Games, says Adlington

Rebecca Adlington says the European Championships in Glasgow will provide the perfect test for British swimmers in preparation for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

''The European Championships are such a good marker for the swimmers'', said the 29-year-old.

''It is one of those that they take really, really seriously.''

''It's a harder competition than the Commonwealth Games and this is what they're all focused on, this is their target for the year.''