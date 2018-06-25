Southampton target Armstrong in scoring action

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has agreed a proposed move to Southampton and the transfer is expected to be completed this week.

The Scotland international has been at Celtic since early 2015 and Southampton agreed terms for the player's transfer last week.

Saints are ready to pay an initial fee of £7m, which could rise further depending on various factors.

Armstrong scored 17 goals in Rodgers' first season, leading to his first Scotland cap against Slovenia in 2017.

Injury hampered his impact last season, though he played four more games for Scotland to take his tally to six caps.