BBC Sport - Southampton target Armstrong in scoring action

Southampton target Armstrong in scoring action

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has agreed a proposed move to Southampton and the transfer is expected to be completed this week.

The Scotland international has been at Celtic since early 2015 and Southampton agreed terms for the player's transfer last week.

Saints are ready to pay an initial fee of £7m, which could rise further depending on various factors.

Armstrong scored 17 goals in Rodgers' first season, leading to his first Scotland cap against Slovenia in 2017.

Injury hampered his impact last season, though he played four more games for Scotland to take his tally to six caps.

Top videos

Video

Southampton target Armstrong in scoring action

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, James inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

Highlights: 'Gutsy' Cilic wins second Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Video

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

Video

'England can exploit Belgium's defence' - Alex Scott's scouting report

Video

Watch: Falcao scores his first World Cup goal & ends Poland hopes

Video

You know it's your day when this goes in - Kane's hat-trick goal

Video

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots South Surrey and West Sussex

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired