Shinty: Kingussie through in cup; Newtonmore close gap in Premiership

Kingussie were made to work hard for victory against Caberfeidh

Kingussie twice came from behind to eliminate Caberfeidh 3-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the Tulloch Camanachd Cup after a closely-fought replay at The Dell.

In the Marine Harvest Premiership, Newtonmore took advantage of their three nearest rivals drawing and moved a point closer to the top with an 8-1 rout of Lochaber in Spean Bridge.

Kinlochshiel and bottom club Skye finished goalless in Portree, while Kyles and Lovat drew 1-1.

The other Premiership match, between Oban Camanachd and Glenurquhart, was also a draw - 3-3 - at Mossfield Park.

Balliemore Cup holders Fort William are out after a penalty shoot-out followed a 1-1 draw with Glasgow Mid Argyll. The other semi-final ended 9-0 for Kilmallie over Beauly, with Liam MacDonald scoring seven.

Kingussie come from behind

Colin MacLennan opened the scoring for Caberfeidh but it took Rory MacGregor only a minute to equalise. Liam Symonds soon put Cabers ahead again but in the final quarter, Louis Munro drew Kingussie level for a second time in advance of Alexander Michie's penalty winner.

Evan Menzies led Newtonmore's charge in the Premiership with a hat-trick. Steven MacDonald got a double while Michael Russell, Drew MacDonald and Neil Stewart all scored one. All of this came in robust response to Danny Delaney's early opener for Lochaber.

Kyles drew first blood against Lovat through Robbie MacLeod and Greg Matheson equalised just after the restart.

In Oban, Fraser Heath took just three minutes to give Glenurquhart the lead before Aidan Macintyre, Andrew MacCuish and Scott MacMillan put Camanachd well in control. However Heath responded by completing a hat-trick, his equaliser coming with just two minutes left.

That left defending champions Shiel two points clear of Newtonmore, who head Lovat on goal difference and Kyles by a point. However Newtonmore have a game in hand on Shiel and Kyles, and two over Lovat.

Glenurquhart's and Skye's draws lift them a point closer to Lochaber, who still have a cushion of three and four points respectively over the bottom two.

In the British Aluminium Balliemore Cup, Jamie MacFadyen opened for Mid Argyll and Victor Smith got the equaliser for the holders who had Graham Campbell sent off. A total of 78 goalless minutes, including extra time, then ensued before the Glasgow side's 3-2 penalty victory.

Kilmallie's MacDonald scored one hat-trick in 13 minutes and then another in 15, all in the first half, before adding his seventh in a game where his three middle goals came in just five minutes. Michael Rodger also got two to help the half-time score to 8-0 with no response from Beauly.

There was compensation for Fort William when their reserves, with a hat-trick from Lewis Morrison, progressed in the Aberdein Considine Sutherland Cup 5-3 over a Strachur side fresh from a 21-0 annihilation of English Shinty.

Inverness remain bottom of the National Division after a 6-2 defeat by visitors Oban Celtic. Strathglass moved two points clear of Inverness following a 2-2 draw against Inveraray in Cannich.