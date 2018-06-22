BBC Sport - Laura Muir graduates from veterinary studies degree at University of Glasgow

New vet Muir 'wouldn't change anything'

Scottish athlete Laura Muir is elated as she graduates from her veterinary studies degree at the University of Glasgow.

Middle distance runner Muir, 25, juggled her studies with competing and is a double European indoor champion.

