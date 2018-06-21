BBC Sport - Josh Taylor backs own talent against experienced Viktor Postol
Taylor backs own talent against Postol
- From the section Scotland
Josh Taylor says he is feeling confident ahead of taking on Viktor Postol in Glasgow.
Ukranian Postol, 34, has only lost once in his 30-fight career - to three weight world champion Terence Crawford - but Taylor tells BBC Scotland he has the talent to overcome his opponent.
