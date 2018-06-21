BBC Sport - Josh Taylor backs own talent against experienced Viktor Postol

Taylor backs own talent against Postol

Josh Taylor says he is feeling confident ahead of taking on Viktor Postol in Glasgow.

Ukranian Postol, 34, has only lost once in his 30-fight career - to three weight world champion Terence Crawford - but Taylor tells BBC Scotland he has the talent to overcome his opponent.

