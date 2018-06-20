BBC Sport - Celtic can overcome tough Euro challenge - Griffiths

Celtic can overcome tough Euro challenge - Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths believes Celtic have what it takes to reach the Champions League group stage despite an extra-round hurdle.

Brendan Rodgers' side were drawn against Armenian side Alashkert and could then face Rosenborg or Iceland's Valur.

With 26 teams (up from 22) going directly into the group stage, Celtic must now overcome four two-legged ties, but Griffiths says they are ready for the challenge.

"It's hard enough when it's six games, but to make it eight games will be even harder, but the boys are capable of doing it," the 27-year-old said.

"We just need to take it on the chin and get the job done as quickly as we can. It's no easy feat, but we've done it in the last two seasons."

Top videos

Video

Celtic can overcome tough Euro challenge - Griffiths

Video

England women break T20 record with Brunt six

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Video

Highlights: Cilic fights back to beat Muller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Russia march on as Senegal fans dazzle

Video

Watch all 21 sixes as England break ODI record

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired