Norrie to learn lessons from Wawrinka defeat

British number two Cameron Norrie was knocked out of the Fever-Tree Championships by Stan Wawrinka.

Wawrinka, 32, won 6-2 6-3 against the world number 80.

''I think today a little bit I went too aggressive'', said Norrie.

''It was tough but I think it's all learning for me.''

