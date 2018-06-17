BBC Sport - Highlights: USA 30-29 Scotland
Highlights: USA 30-29 Scotland
- From the section Scotland
Scotland fall to their first ever defeat to the USA with Blair Kinghorn missing a last-gasp conversation. Commentary by John Beattie and Chris Paterson.
Match report: USA 30-29 Scotland
Please note, only available to users in the UK.
